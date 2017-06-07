Selena Gomez Rocks Thick Black Eyeliner — How To Wear For YOUR Date Night

Selena Gomez looked super sexy while on a ‘date night’ with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, in New York City on June 6. Get her beauty look for your next big night out below!

Selena Gomez, 24, seems to be having the time of her life in New York City. She’s been doing some press for her single “Bad Liar,” but also, taking some time for herself. She’s been posting photos on Instagram of her “date nights” with boyfriend, Abel Tesfaye, 27, better known as The Weeknd. Her makeup was amazing on June 6. It was done by one of her go-to guys, Hung Vanngo. Her eyes were the star of the look — super dark and defined with thick eyeliner brought into a cat eye shape. Hung wrote on Instagram: “When babe gave us only 15 mins to get her ready for @theweeknd’s concert tonight.” LOL — well, we might need a little bit longer to get such a precise and even application of eyeliner, but this is giving us hope!

She rocked a flirty ponytail by celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano. This look is super easy to copy on your own. Spray a texturizing spray in dry hair for texture and volume. Use a 1.5″ curling iron to create waves from mid-shaft to ends all over your head. Then flip your head over, pull hair into a high ponytail and secure with an elastic that matches your hair color. Your “tail” will contain the curled pieces, and will be totally textured and fun. It’s the perfect look for a concert, or when you’ll be dancing all night, like Selena was!

