‘RHONY’ Recap: Bethenny Vows To Never Speak To Ramona Ever Again

Whoa. Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer’s fight on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ came to a head on the June 7 episode, when Bethenny promised she’d never speak to Ramona again. And it’s all because of the hateful words Ramona spewed at Bethenny during their argument.

After Bethenny told Ramona that she’s never been a good friend to her on the June 7 episode of RHONY, all hell broke loose. “You came over this summer when Dennis was there and you didn’t mention my topless movie then because you wanted to wait until you had an audience to do it. And you know what Ramona? That’s the truth and that’s not a friend,” Bethenny said.

Of course, Ramona defended herself, and she did so by naming all the things Bethenny did on camera when she was trying to become an actress. “Mention it all!” Bethenny yelled as she spread her legs in the air. Then, the conversation turned to making a living and money. According to Ramona, Bethenny made fortune by sleeping with men.

Then, the ladies started comparing their alcohol brands. “I had pinot grigio before you did! And I sold 10,000 cases my first year and that’s pretty awesome,” Ramona said before Bethenny retorted, “You got into the booze business because of me and you know you did.”

“I drink wine,” Ramona said.

“I can tell. Keep it going. It’s working well for you,” Bethenny quipped.

The fight got so bad that Bethenny decided to leave Dorinda‘s house in the Berkshires, but not before she told Ramona she’d never to speak to her “ever again.” Ramona truly believed she “tried to make up with Bethenny,” but if anything, she just made the situation a whole lot worse.

Back in the city, Carole showed Tinsley an open apartment in her building — one that costs $7,100/month! Tinsley was interested in the open unit, but she feared she’d never find a place to blowout her air while living downtown. God forbid. Also, LuAnn and Tom hosted a final NYC pre-wedding lunch with Dorinda and former RHONY co-star Jill Zarin before heading to Palm Beach for their wedding. During the lunch, Dorinda told LuAnn about Bethenny and Ramona’s fight. Jill seemed super interested and even said she “misses the gossip.”

