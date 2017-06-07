Miranda Lambert Rocks ‘Pink Sunglasses’ At The CMT Awards, Bringing Summer To Nashville

Well all right then! We were sure Miranda Lambert was going to make a statement with her 2017 CMT Awards performance, given that her ex Blake Shelton was somewhere in the room — and we were right! Time to pull out the SHADES!

Miranda Lambert likes to command a room when she performs and it was no different on June 7th during the 2017 CMT Awards when she took to the stage to sing ‘Pink Sunglasses’ off her latest album, The Weight of These Wings. The song is, of course tons of fun, a perfect country jam, but it was made better to watch Miranda have so much fun performing it! She was swaying, she was grooving — if she was sweating having to be in the same room as her ex Blake Shelton for the first time in a long time, she wasn’t showing it!

Dressed in sexy mini-dress and letting her crooner locks fly in a Beyonce-level wind, Miranda brought the folks in Nashville to their feet with her performance, while many of her friends rocked the signature pink shades to support her performance. Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker — even Jada PINKett Smith herself — looked pretty in pink sunglasses as Miranda delighted her fans. It sort’ve feels more like summer now than it did before, doesn’t it?

This is the second time that Miranda has given a powerhouse, memorable performance this year. Just two months ago at the ACM Awards, she gave a haunting performance of ‘Tin Man,’ just before she won Female Vocalist of the Year for the 8th time in a row! Such a champ. Here’s hoping she walks away with the gold for her two nominations for female video and the overall video of the year for ‘Vice.’

