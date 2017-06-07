Miranda Lambert Hopes Blake Shelton Leaves Gwen Stefani At Home For CMT Awards

In just a few minutes, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton will both be attending the CMT Awards, so there’s a good chance they’ll have a run-in before the night’s over. Blake’s obviously dating Gwen Stefani, but Miranda’s hoping her ex leaves Gwen at home.

“The CMTs are one of Miranda [Lambert]’s favorite shows. It’s always so much fun AND she looks forward to the show every year. She’s voiced some concern about Blake [Shelton] bringing Gwen [Stefani] to the show — she’s really hoping that he’ll attend solo. She’s over him, but seeing him with Gwen is still uncomfortable for her and she just doesn’t want anything to put a damper on her special night,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We totally get why Miranda wouldn’t want to run into Blake and Gwen together, but they’ve been dating for quite some time, so there’s a really good chance they’ll be attending the awards show together. We hate to say it, but Miranda might just have to grin and bear it. Sure, it’ll be awkward, but it is what it is at this point.

Unlike Miranda, Gwen isn’t worried about running into her. Neither is Blake — he’ll greet Miranda with a smile if he sees her. “The hurt is gone,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake has moved on and he knows that Miranda has as well. Is he looking to B-line towards Miranda at the CMTs? Absolutely not, but he also knows this isn’t high school. He expects and hopes that they can both be adults and greet each other with a smile and a hello.”

