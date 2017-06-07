Meek Mill Crushing On T.I.’s Side-Chick Bernice Burgos: Gushes Over Sexy Video Of Her In Thong

Yowza! It seems like everyone is crushing on Bernice Burgos these days! Now Nicki Minaj’s ex Meek Mill is showing love to T.I.’s alleged side-chick by posting a video of her in a white hot bikini, and just wait until you see his caption!

From side-chick to it-girl! Bernice Burgos, 37, rose to fame for being a point of contention in T.I., 36, and Tiny’s bitter divorce, but now she’s caught the eye of another rapper! That’s right, Meek Mill, 30, seemed to be flirting with the hottie on June 7. He shared a sexy video of her showing off in a white thong bikini on Instagram. His caption makes it clear: he thinks she’s something special. See more hot pics of Bernice, here.

“I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing!!! 😁 #whateveryouneed,” he wrote. He even tagged Bernice’s Insta and included a chocolate emoji! If you aren’t familiar with his lingo, the “bing” is prison. So basically he’s saying she’s so gorgeous that she would brighten the day for his buddies behind bars. That’s quite a compliment! And we can see why. Bernice has a booty that could rival Kim Kardashian’s in that video!

Maybe Meek is trying to prove that he’s finally ready to move on after his romance with Nicki Minaj officially ended. Though, we doubt T.I. would be happy that he’s got his eye on his alleged side-chick. However, both him and Tiny have said that he’s not with Bernice, so maybe she is on the market for Meek. We’ll just have to see if she responds to his flirting!

I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing!!! 😁 #whateveryouneed @realberniceburgos 🍫 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

