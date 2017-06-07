Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Proud Parents As Luna Throws 1st Pitch At Mariners Game

Is Luna Legend a future baseball superstar? The little tike threw out the first pitch — with a little help from dad, John Legend, of course — and it is hands down the cutest thing you will EVER see.

Luna Legend is only one year old, but she is already taking the world by storm. That might have a little something to do with her mom’s powerhouse personality and her dad’s endless musical abilities, but we’re just guessing here. Either way, it was Luna who stole the show at the June 6 Seattle Mariners game, where she was invited to throw the first pitch! Yes, really. Of course little Luna couldn’t do it by herself (yet), so her proud daddy, John Legend, 38, offered his assistance on the field. Meanwhile Luna’s beaming mom, Chrissy Teigen, 31, cheered her on from just a few feet away. The whole thing was so sweet, we might have a cavity from it.

It all started when Camden Finney, the Seattle Mariners’ Senior Marketing Manager, tweeted Chrissy on June 3 offering front row tickets to the June 6 game. Chrissy was more than excited to take them up on the offer, but when they asked her to throw out the first pitch she wasn’t having it. “I will do ANYTHING else,” she tweeted in response. Then she came up with a brilliant idea: Luna can do it! Of course she had to ask John’s permission, and he was obviously into it because the entire family hit the field together. Check out video of the adorable moment below:

