Liam Payne Reveals Son Bear’s Heartbeat Will Appear On Album & We’re Swooning Over It

Liam Payne’s 1st solo record is going to have a super unique sound thanks to his & Cheryl’s newborn son Bear! The proud papa revealed he recorded his baby boy’s heartbeat before he was born, and we cannot wait to hear it on the album! Honestly, we can’t think of a better tribute to fatherhood than that.

Bear Payne may only be 11 weeks old, but he’s already being featured on his dad Liam Payne‘s, 23, new album! No, the newborn isn’t singing, but fans WILL get to hear what his heartbeat sounds like — how cute is THAT? Liam and his girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, welcomed their first child into the world on March 22, and if incorporating his son’s heartbeat into his new project wasn’t proof enough, the singer dished in a new interview that baby Bear is the best thing that’s ever happened to him! And we just love how he’s spotlighting his little boy in a subtle yet adorable way on his record.

“Just before Bear was born we took his heartbeat and used it in a song, his heartbeat is somewhere on the record,” Liam revealed on June 6 during the red carpet for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017. “Us musicians love using our kids on our records.” But that’s not all Liam shared about fatherhood. He also announced he and Cheryl have been getting lots of sleep thanks to her expert parenting skills. “[Cheryl’s] got him in a sleeping pattern already; we’re getting seven hours of sleep a night,” he said.

“Everyone’s saying have you not slept much, and I don’t want to say because I’m out partying. He looks a lot like me but he has her eyes, which is great.” Fans are still waiting to see for themselves who baby Bear looks like, as Liam and Cheryl have yet to share a pic of their son’s face. However, the two did reveal Bear’s first photo soon after he was born, but in the image, Liam is holding the infant and concealing his face. “Who’s he gonna take after? Who knows? He’s 11 weeks today,” Liam continued. “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. She’s the best mum in the world so I couldn’t have picked a better woman to do it with.”

Not only is Cheryl apparently the best mom ever, she’s also a pretty great girlfriend according to Liam. In fact, he’s beyond grateful she’s been so supportive of him perusing his career so soon after Bear’s birth. “She’s supported me going off and doing my thing with my career and stuff, but she literally has been the mum of the year, she’s amazing,” the former boybander gushed. “It’s been great being home because I’m back for bath time. It’s great to spend time with my son and my missus.”

