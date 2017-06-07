Liam Payne Takes A Dig At Zayn: If 1D Had A Slogan, Maybe He Would Have Stayed

Yikes! While presenting at the Glamour Women of the Year awards, Liam Payne joked about why Zayn left One Direction. You HAVE to see this video!

Is Liam Payne, 23, still sore about Zayn Malik, 24, quitting One Direction in March 2015? At the Glamour Women of the Year awards in London, England on June 6, the former 1D member took the stage to present an award to his buddy, James Corden, 38. However, he also used the opportunity to take a jab at Zayn and his decision to leave their group over two years ago. “We never had a slogan,” Liam said while telling the crowd that James was once in a boyband that did, in fact, have a slogan. “I’m feeling like if we had a slogan, Zayn might have stayed.” The crowd roared with laughter at Liam’s one-liner about Zayn, which he followed up with, “Never mind. I know for next time.” Eek!

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time that Liam has mentioned Zayn in this capacity. In May 2017 he did an interview in which he openly discussed Zayn leaving One Direction and how it affected their friendship. “It was so much fun and I don’t understand how you can come out of that experience and say things that he says sometimes. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Liam told Dan Wooten on his Bizarre Life podcast. Despite the diss, Liam did say that he’s spoken to Zayn since he left 1D and that “it’s all fine and good” between them. Is he sure about that? Because it definitely doesn’t seem that way!

Either way, Liam shouldn’t be too upset about Zayn anymore. Not only did he just drop his first solo single, “Strip That Down”, but he also just became a father! Liam and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, welcomed their son, Bear, on March 22, 2017. That’s so exciting!

