Lee Brice Shares Adorable 1st Pic Of Newborn Daughter: She’s ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Happy’

After 2 sons, Lee Brice & his wife Sara became the proud parents of a precious baby girl last week, and they’re already showing her off to the world! The little angel is absolutely adorable, and of course the country singer and his fam are feeling super ‘blessed’ and ‘overjoyed’ about their new addition!

Lee Brice, 37, is one proud papa! The country singer/songwriter and his wife Sara welcomed their third child on June 2 at 9 a.m., and just days later on June 5, the two couldn’t help gushing about their sweet baby girl — and we do not blame them! Lee and Sara named their first daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, and, born in Nashville, Tennessee, she entered the world measuring 20 inches and weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. “We are so blessed and beyond overjoyed to bring our precious baby girl into the world,” Lee wrote via Instagram while sharing baby Trulee’s first pic with fans. “She’s beautiful, happy and healthy, we could not ask for anything more.”

In the pic, Lee and Sara cuddle with Trulee on a bed, and the infant is super adorable laying on her mom’s chest — aw! Lee also spoke to People mag, revealing how thrilled he and Sara are about welcoming a third child. “I’m so grateful to God for the health and blessing of Trulee in our lives,” he gushed. “And I’m so amazed by Sara. She was truly courageous through this special time, and beyond beautiful from the inside out.”

The cute couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, are also the proud parents of sons Ryker Mobley, 3½, and Takoda, 8½. And you better believe the boys are already ideal big brothers. “The boys were so sweet and tender, happy to each get a turn holding her,” Sara told the publication. “They both spoke in soft voices and treated her like the fragile little flower that she is. We are very proud of the love they displayed.” Talk about precious!

As for the little girl’s unique name, Sara explained, “Nanette is my middle name, and the meaning of it is ‘grace,’ so we felt connected to it.” The Brices revealed they were expanding their family back in January, with the “Boy” singer saying, “Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child. Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.” And now that time has finally come! Congrats again, Sara and Lee!

