Lauren Bushnell On Why She Split From Ben Higgins: Our Love ‘Wasn’t The Forever Kind’

Everyone was shocked with Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins revealed to the world that after a year together, they were calling off their engagement. Now, she’s opening up about why it happened — and why she felt ‘betrayed’ by the former bachelor.

“We were going to couples counseling. I also went to personal counseling. We gave it everything we could, but at the end of the day, it just didn’t feel right right anymore,” Lauren Bushnell, 27, told People magazine about her relationship with Ben Higgins, 29. The two fell in love and got engaged on season 20 of The Bachelor, but after he also said “I love you” to JoJo Fletcher, Lauren admits she couldn’t get over it. “I don’t think I’ve ever talked about how hurtful that was,” she told the magazine.

Lauren, who recently moved back to LA from Denver after her split from Ben, revealed that she tried so hard to move on from it all, she never really opened up about how difficult it was. “I wanted to make that decision to get engaged one time in my life and I felt like I wasn’t told everything that had happened,” she explained. “I know that JoJo was told what had happened. I almost felt a little bit betrayed. That was really hard, but we moved forward from that.” However, when the show aired months later, they were forced to live it all over again.

She also didn’t agree with Ben’s career moves — she never wanted to do Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After, and she didn’t want Ben to run for state legislature in Colorado (he later backed out). While the split was an amicable one — “there was no infidelity, no emotional abuse” — she admits it hasn’t been easy. It didn’t help when Ben went and did a podcast right after their split, and didn’t give her a heads up. “That was really bad timing. I was still hurting.”

“There was so much love there, and there still is. It just maybe wasn’t the forever kind. When something isn’t right, it isn’t right. You can’t force it if it’s not meant to be,” she said. “Looking back, I wish I could be like, ‘That’s why it didn’t work out,’ but I think it was just a very abnormal situation and one that unfortunately. I mean we tried!”

