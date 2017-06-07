Lamar Odom’s Daughter Calls His Marriage To Khloe Kardashian ‘Toxic’

In a very revealing new interview, Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny, opens up about how his addiction and his marriage to Khloe Kardashian have affected her life.

Destiny Odom, 18, is finally speaking out about her dad, Lamar Odom, 37, and his former marriage to Khloe Kardashian, 32. In an interview with PEOPLE, Destiny reveals that she was bullied at school when her dad married Khloe. To make matters worse, Destiny didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Khloe, and she also believed that their marriage was a toxic one. “I feel like we tried,” Destiny shared. “I tried for my dad. I wouldn’t say it was a matter of my dad loving Khloe more than me. I think that my dad has an addictive personality, so he was addicted to the attention he got with Khloe more than me. It was a very toxic relationship.”

This is the first time Destiny is speaking out so publicly about not only her father’s troubles, but his marriage to Khloe. She sat down for the interview along with her mom, Liza Morales, and they both gave some very candid insight into what life was like with Lamar. Sadly for Destiny, it wasn’t an easy road to travel. “The bullying started when he married Khloe,” the teenager shared. “Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating.” Things were so bad that Liza started seeking parenting help from a therapist.

“She told me to be honest with them,” Liza shared. “Even though they were so young, she was like, ‘Don’t hide things.'” This obviously strengthened Liza’s relationship with her children, especially Destiny, who was later forced to give Lamar an ultimatum. When the former NBA star relapsed in November 2016, Destiny told her father he needed to go to rehab or she would never speak to him again. “I think it hit him really hard,” she explained.

