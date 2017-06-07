Lady Antebellum & Earth, Wind & Fire Team Up For Epic Performance At CMT Awards

Dancing in September! Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind and Fire brought us back to September with their incredible throwback medley for an original, CMT Crossroads performance at the CMT Music Awards!

The Lady Antebellum and Earth, Wind and Fire performance was truly the highlight of the CMT Music Awards on June 7! The 9 current members of Earth, Wind and Fire joined Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum on the Music City Center stage for a medley of their hits to close out the show! The performance kicked off with the members of Lady A singing their hit “You Look Good,” and it was just so good seeing them together, dancing around the stage! It was then time for Earth, Wind and Fire to throw it back with the ultimate ’70s hit, “September.” Between Philip Bailey‘s never-changing vocals to Hillary Scott’s gorgeous harmonization, this performance was impossible not to love! Wow!

After taking a short break from Lady A, the trio announced their sixth studio album “Heart Break,” will be released on June 9! The album is reportedly one of their deepest and most personal — hard to believe with tearjerkers such as “I Run To You” and “Need You Now” already in their collection of hits. The 11 out of 13 tracks were written on the road in Florida and California, the last two written in their home base in Nashville. Haywood told Huffington Post, “Carving out time is just so valuable when it comes to the creative process. We wanted to commit to it this time around, so this record was born in California and Florida and we finished it here in Nashville.” While the trio were on their three year hiatus, Kelley released a Grammy-nominated solo album “The Driver,” and Hillary debuted an album with her family.

“We wrote and recorded this album as close to the same way as we made our very first album,” Hillary told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at an event on April 20. “It was uninterrupted, intentional, focused time on creating music.” Lady A is still on their “You Look So Good” tour, which will continue through the summer in the US, with special guests including Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young!

