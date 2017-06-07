Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Get Cozy On 2 Miami Date Nights: They Were ‘Constantly Touching’

Things are heating up in Miami for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The lovebirds hit the town for two dates in a row this week, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details about how they couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, have taken their romance to Miami! The couple was photographed out together at Miami’s Finga Licking chicken restaurant on June 6, with the reality star flaunting her amazing abs in a black crop top and Gucci track pants. While they made sure not to show any obvious PDA in front of the cameras, it’s no secret that these two have been spending time together lately, and one night earlier, they didn’t hide their affection for each other on yet another Miami date night. On June 5, the pair had a casual dinner at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, and an eyewitness says they couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

“It’s crystal clear Kylie and Travis are super into each other,” the onlooker tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ” They packed on the PDA, constantly touching, kissing and holding hands. Travis was definitely into her, taking care of her every need and putting his hand on her butt whenever he could. They sat at a very private table at the back of the restaurant and really enjoyed the delicious food. Once done, though, the PDA stopped as they quickly left in separate cars.”

Kylie and Travis were first linked in April when they were photographed together at Coachella, less than one month after she ended her relationship with Tyga, 27. Of course, Kylie and Tyga have broken up and gotten back together plenty of times before, so there wasn’t much hope that the split would last. It looks like Travis has finally helped her realize there’s so much more out there, though!

