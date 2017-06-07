Kylie Jenner Models New Camouflage Bikini From The Kylie Shop: When You Can Get One

Kylie Jenner’s merchandise, The Kylie Shop, is expanding into swimwear with a sexy new camouflage bikini — and we have all the info on when and where you can score her swimsuit. Are you loving Kylie’s camo bikini?

Whenever Kylie Jenner, 19, launches new merchandise, it’s usually mayhem — and we can expect even more hype surrounding her latest drop, now that she’s adding bikinis to the collection…and just in time for summer. After all, who better to model her new merchandise than Kylie herself? That’s just what she did on Instagram, where she stripped down to a camouflage bikini, which displayed every inch of her famous curves, on The Kylie Shop’s official Instagram page, all while teasing her brand new, soon-to-be-released merchandise.

Kylie is a pro at suiting up in a swimsuit, so it comes as no surprise to see her add bathing suits to her new collection — and if there’s anything she loves more than bikinis, it’s camouflage! Her new merch promises to be all-camo-everything. The star clearly stuck to her signature style when she created the sexy swimsuit. She showed off her curves, (and her cleavage), as she posed with her new short hair in the photo.

If you can’t wait to snag the look, you’re in luck. Kylie’s exact camo bikini will be available tomorrow, June 8, at 10AM PST, when the latest collection of her merchandise drops. The Instagram page also promoted new lighters in three different camouflage colorways with the caption: “everything camo #tomorrow.” Knowing Kylie, there’s way more camo where that came from. The star often incorporates the print into her covetable street style looks, and now she’s bringing the trend to her fans.

Our advice? Be sure to log on on time if you want to score any of her new merch — we’re sure it’s bound to sell out. What do you think of the new swimsuit’s from Kylie’s line? Will you rock the camo-print bikini?