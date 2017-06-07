Kim & Khloe Sign Kourtney Up For Bizarre Dating Site After She Officially Dumps Scott

Kourtney Kardashian is finally done with Scott Disick for GOOD, and her sisters are ready to set her up with a new man. In this sneak peek from ‘KUWTK,’ Kim and Khloe even sign the hot mama up for a dating site…but it’s not the one you’d expect! Watch here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, are totally on-board with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, being single after Scott Disick, 33, brought another woman on their family vacation to Costa Rica! Now, they’re ready for their big sis to get back in the dating game, so to help, they signed her up for a dating website — and we’re going to get to see what happens as a result on the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A sneak peek from the episode shows Khloe and Kim telling Kourt how they signed her up for a Farmer’s Only dating site because she “love[s] to just go to a farm and want[s] to move to a farm.”

Well, unfortunately, Kourtney is NOT amused. “Hell to the no!” she tells her nosy sisters, explaining that she only wants to move to a farm if it’s with a “hot f***ing guy.” Plus, it seems like Kourtney doesn’t need any help in the dating department, as she adds, “Khloe, I just told you about my night last night and you think I need help?” Obviously, Kim wants to know what happened on the 38-year-old’s apparent wild night out, but the clip doesn’t show whether or not we’ll find out. However, a previously released sneak peek DID show Kourtney pounding back shots, so hopefully we’ll get to see a little of what went down!

It’s unclear if Keeping Up With The Kardashians will touch on Kourtney’s hot and heavy romance with Younes Bendjima, 24, who she started spending time with (again) at the end of April. They recently spent a PDA-filled week in Cannes together while Scott partied with various different women in the same city, however, Kourtney has yet to comment on the fling. She’s seriously living her BEST life right now, though!

