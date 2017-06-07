Is Kit Harington About To Pop The Question To Rose Leslie? Blushes Like Crazy When Asked

Well, it looks like Jon Snow does know ‘something’ — whether or not his alter ego Kit Harington is about to propose to his girlfriend Rose Leslie! The ‘Game of Thrones’ star was put on the spot during his ‘Late Late Show’ appearance on June 6 and his reaction to the question is priceless!

Kit Harington, 30, just moved in with his girlfriend and former Game of Thrones co-star, Rose Leslie, 30, after living with his best friend for 10 years — but he might have something more serious planned for the near future than just sharing a flat! When the British heartthrob stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden on June 6, while the show was taping in London, he was asked very directly if he is planning on getting engaged and married to Rose and he turned bright red at the question! Click here to see pics of Kit.

“I’ve moved in with my other best friend Rose, so I’m very happy” Kit said to a cooing crowd as he explained his new living arrangement. “And it’s going well, so she’s got all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her, cause she’s moved into my house, I said, ‘Look darling, it’s important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.’ I went to the shops and I came back and said, ‘What did you decide?’ and she looked up and said, ‘We’re moving the kitchen downstairs.'”

After everyone laughed at Kit’s cute story, Nicole Kidman, who was James Corden‘s other guest that night, turned and asked Kit if they were going to get married. “Oh wow,” he said, blushing like crazy as the audience freaked out. Nicole went on to say she thinks if they are living together they should at least get engaged and Kit turned 10 shades of red. “I’m being put on the spot by Nicole Kidman,” he said while laughing. Kit did give an answer, though it wasn’t the one we were hoping for! “Step by step, step by step,” he said smiling coyly.

The adorable couple have been dating on and off since 2012 and got serious again in January 2016. Since then, they have been seen together on multiple red carpets and romantic outings, including a recent trip to Greece. We would love it if these two — whose GoT characters memorably fell in love — actually tied the knot!

