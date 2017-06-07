Kim Kardashian Throws Back Shots While Living Her Best Life In A Bikini In The Bahamas

Kim Kardashian went all out celebrating for Kanye West’s mega birthday bash in the Bahamas! Looks like the star threw her famous no-drinking policy to the side to take shots in a fun vacation video!

Kim Kardashian partied it up for Kayne West’s birthday in style! The 36 year-old shared a Boomerang on Instagram of herself in a bikini throwing back a shot during her Bahamian vacation. You might remember that Kim famously doesn’t drink alcohol. She didn’t even have any when her friend “spiked” her milkshake when she was in Mexico so that’s how you know she was having a good time in the Bahamas.

Kim threw a spectacular birthday getaway for Kanye’s 40th birthday, which is actually June 8. She flew her hubby and their kids North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, out to an island she rented! The family obviously took time to relax, but Kim reportedly wanted to make sure Kanye had fun celebrating too. She jetted in a bunch of friends and some cases of Casamigos tequila, according to E! News. Could that have been what she was drinking in her Boomerang?

“Kim and Kanye didn’t want to come home from their amazing family vacation in Bahamas,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com after they returned to Los Angeles on June 6. “It was incredibly therapeutic for them and much needed,” the insider explained. “Kanye is still battling anxiety and stress so Kim knows he needs trips like this for him to disconnect. She’s making sure they go on at least two ‘breaks’ a year just the four of them.” Their family trip to the Bahamas sounded exactly like what the family needed.

cheers! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

