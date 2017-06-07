Khloe Kardashian got dealt a heartbreaking blow when she went to the doctor in a ‘KUWTK’ clip! Will she ever be able to have babies of her own with beau Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian went in for just a regular doctor’s appointment, but got some scary news! The 32 year-old dropped in to the gynecologist with her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, to see if her big sis could have a third baby via surrogate. The next thing Khloe knew, she was getting checked out to see if she could have a baby someday. The doctor had some shocking news for her. “What we’re looking at is [if] there’s nothing that’s going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy,” he explained as he showed Khloe and Kim the monitor.

“These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are,” he continued, “There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.” Khloe was completely floored. “Shut the f–k up! This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?” she wondered. Thankfully Kim was totally sympathetic to the nerves Khloe was feeling and told her she has cried in the same chair many times.

Khloe has already talked with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, about the possibility of having kids in the future. He’s already the father to a little son Prince so Khloe would love to make him a father again. “They have talked about marriage, and about starting a family together, it’s definitely on the cards, but it’s still some way down the line right now,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. Khloe has already said she’s in no rush to have a baby. “I definitely want to be a mom,” she told ES magazine in April, “but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will get married and have a family? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!