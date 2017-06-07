Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘Closer Than Ever’ As He Struggles In NBA Finals

Tristan Thompson’s confidence is through the roof during the NBA finals because he’s got Khloe Kardashian by his side! Tristan and Khloe are closer than close right now, we learned EXCLUSIVELY, and their love has him ready to win!

“Tristan [Thompson]’s NBA Finals struggles have brought him and Khloe closer than ever,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe [Kardashian] has been by his side between games, loving him with encouraging words and helping him maintain his confidence as a pro baller. Tristan is facing the biggest challenge of his professional career and Khloe has really stepped up in supporting her man during this difficult time. Despite underperforming in Oakland, Tristan feels that thanks to Khloe‘s love, he is good to go and ready to have a huge game 3 back tonight in Cleveland.”

Aww! It’s no secret that Khloe is super supportive of her baller boyfriend. She’s there courtside whenever she’s able, and brags about Tristan constantly. Although she’s a major Cleveland Cavaliers fan, she has no problem if Tristan gets traded to another team, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Why should she care about that? It’s not about the jersey; it’s about the man in it!

Tristan and Khloe are definitely getting closer, and it has nothing to do with basketball. The lovebirds are considering marriage and kids, we learned EXCLUSIVELY, but they’re in no rush for either. Khloe’s still getting over her volatile relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom, and has no need to settle down yet! She just wants to enjoy her love with her guy. That’s totally understandable. She had one hell of an ordeal getting divorced from Lamar, and now it’s time to relax with her handsome, talented boyfriend.

