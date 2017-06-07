New music from Kelsea Ballerini is here! The country singer just dropped the first single, ‘Legends,’ from her upcoming second album, and revealed on Instagram that the song is a dedication to her devoted fans. Listen here!

Kelsea Ballerini, 23, just dropped her new song, “Legends,” and we’re already living for it! The track tells the story of someone looking back fondly on a relationship, and while it may have had to do with a heartbreak, the 23-year-old also said it’s a message to her fans. “I hope you hear your own story of love or loss and the lyrics bring you to your own place of nostalgia, but I also hope you hear our story,” she wrote on Instagram. “Over the last 3 years, you and I have fought for each other. We’ve shown up for each other. We’ve been neon in grey crowds. We’ve written our own story. We were legends.”

The track has a similar vibe to Taylor Swift’s “Long Live” from her 2010 album Speak Now, which was also about the journey she’d gone on with her fans before finally making the big time. Kelsea has listed Taylor as a big inspiration in her career, and the ladies became close friends in 2015, so we love hearing Tay’s influence on the rising country star’s new music. “Legends” is the first single off Kelsea’s second album (release date TBD), and she will perform it live for the first time at the CMT Music Awards on June 7.

“It only make sense that we start chapter 2 together, you and me,” she continued in her message to fans. “Thank you for everything.” Well, chapter 2 is already off to a good start — Kelsea will spend this summer opening for Lady Antebellum on their You Look Good tour, and she has FOUR nominations at the CMT Awards (Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Social Superstar and CMT Performance of the Year). She’s never won one before, so we’re crossing our fingers that this is her year!

