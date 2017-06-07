Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts Toned Legs With Thigh High Slit At CMT Awards

Yas, girl! Kelsea Ballerini brought the sexy to the 2017 CMT Music Awards, where she flashed major skin with a high cut slit and cut-out top. Love!

Kelsea Ballerini, 23, looked absolutely stunning at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday night, June 7. The country darling arrived in style for the Nashville, Tennessee awards show, and we’re so in love with her look. Kelsea’s off-white and black Haney gown fit her like a glove, with cut-outs showing off her flat tummy. Even sexier is the slit on her gown, which is cut very high up on her thigh. Not only was it a super sexy look, but it showed us that Kelsea’s got legs for days! Get it, girl!

For shoes Kelsea chose a beautiful pair of Stuart Weitzman heels. She also accented her gorgeous gown with jewelry by Graziela and Dvani. For a clutch, Kelsea chose a pretty little bag by Tyler Ellis, but sadly it isn’t pictured in these shots of her from the red carpet. Bummer! We’re sure it looked perfect with her gown, totally completing her glam look for the evening. After all, Kelsea has a big night ahead of her! She’s nominated in a grand total of four different categories, plus she’s performing. So exciting!

