Julie Andrews Can’t Wait To See Emily Blunt As Mary Poppins: ‘She Will Be Brilliant’

Chim chim cheree! Julie Andrews just gave Emily Blunt her blessing to grab a spoonful of sugar in ‘Mary Poppins Returns.’ The legendary star is stoked to see Emily in the upcoming film and has total confidence that she’ll pull it off!

When Julie Andrews, 81, gives another actress approval to play one of the roles that made her an icon, you know it’s legit! Emily Blunt, 34, is playing the lead in the anticipated film Mary Poppins Returns and Julie — who starred in the original Mary Poppins — thinks she’s going to be amazing. It was mentioned in Entertainment Weekly on June 7 that when director Rob Marshall, 56, told Julie that Emily would be playing the title role, Julie “threw her hands up in the air and said, ‘Yes!'”

“This is Emily’s show,” Julie added. “I want her to run with it because she will be brilliant.” How sweet! And with Emily’s incredible acting skills, breathtaking singing voice and gorgeous style, we know she’s going to nail it! So what else can we expect from the film? A LOT! Mary is going to have a friend named Jack played by Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, who will be doing his share of singing, dancing and riding a bicycle. Meryl Streep, 67, will play Topsy, a woman who lives an upside-down life so apparently her home is upside-down too!

The film takes place 25 years after the event of the first film where Jane and Michael Banks are now adults and Michael is married with three children. But when his wife tragically dies, the family is dealing with their grief and it seems like they’ll never pull out of it. Enter Mary: the nanny who brought magic to the Banks’ household returns to help the family remember the happiness they felt when she was there. Mary is going to take everyone on more thrilling adventures, including down to the bottom of the ocean and encounters with dancing penguins! Deja vu much?!

To make this movie even more exciting, Dick Van Dyke, 91, is returning! He portrayed the role of Bert in the original film and we can’t wait to see what he’s going to bring in the sequel. He told Entertainment Tonight in Dec. 2016 that he’ll be doing a “little song and dance.” What would a Dick Van Dyke film be without that?! Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Mary Poppins Returns? Sound off in the comments section!