Jessica Simpson Slammed For Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Bikini Pic Of Daughter, 5

Can’t a mother just love their child without starting a social media frenzy? Once again, Jessica Simpson came under fire for posting an ‘inappropriate’ picture of her 5-year old daughter. This time sweet Maxwell posed next to her toy scooter in a bikini.

Poor Jessica Simpson, 36, can’t catch a break! The mother-of-two, for the second time now, came under fire for posting an “inappropriate” picture of daughter Maxwell on Instagram. We have no idea what all the fuss is about considering Jessica’s post is absolutely adorable and perfectly captures the playful personality of her 5-year old cutie. The issue some people seem to have with it stems from Maxwell’s “sexualized” pink and blue 2-piece bikini. Who could have predicted that a photo of the singer’s daughter playing with a scooter on a basketball court would cause so much drama? “Protect your children. This is not for social media,” one follower commented. “Not cool,” added another.

Unfortunately, this is not Jessica’s first time in the ring of fire. Fans unleashed hell on May 1, the day of Maxwell’s 5th birthday party, after seeing a photo of her dressed in a mermaid costume with two white seashells covering her non-existent breasts. Since when are toddlers not allowed to dress up and HAVE FUN as mythical creatures? Online trolls were SO mean to Jessica and her family, calling her a “sad hoe” in the comment section on Instagram. Another hater added, “I feel sorry for you that you DON’T think dressing over-provocative encourages bad things.” Thankfully many other followers had Jessica’s back and defended her parenting choices.

Hating on Hollywood mothers seems to be a popular trend right now, which is seriously disappointing! Christina El Moussa also came under fire for a similar situation after sharing a picture of HER daughter, Taylor, in a 2-piece bikini. The Flip Or Flop star only intended to introduce Cashie The French Bulldog to her millions of followers, but what she got in return was absolutely shocking. She took the criticism like a champ and simply wrote, “It’s California, it’s what we do” to the haters. Awesome response!

Safety first 😂 #MAXIDREW A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, are YOU offended by Jessica’s picture of Maxwell in a bikini?