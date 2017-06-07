‘L&HH’ Treasure P Calls Out ‘Fake’ Jessica Dime: Proof They Were Friends Before Attack

Can’t we all just get along? If you can believe it, Treasure P and Jessica Dime actually used to be friends before all the name-calling created a divide between the now-frenemies. There’s proof that these ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ rivals once liked each other!

How did things go so wrong between Treasure Price and Jessica Dime? Believe it or not, these women once shared an amazing friendship that unfortunately crumbled during a girls’ trip to Jamaica on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Tensions between the rivals reached an all-time high after Jessica attacked Treasure for admitting that she sleeps around with married men. Yung Joc warned her to keep her mouth shut if it’s friendship she’s longing for but that advice flew in one ear and out the other. All the women were set off by her confession, which lead to a lot of name-calling and trash-talking. The sad part is, things didn’t used to be this way between Treasure and Jessica. They actually used to be FRIENDS!

Treasure posted (and quickly deleted) a cute throwback selfie with Jessica on June 7, which proves they were once BFFs. Both dolled-up ladies are smiling in the picture and seem to be having a lot of fun together. No drama, no fighting! The caption, however, wasn’t nearly as cheerful or sweet. “Let’s make this real clear, all these hoes are fake,” it read. “You b*tches sat up laughing and giggling in my face the whole time in Jamaica but wanted to start cutting up as soon as the cameras started rolling. You can say what you want about me but I’m always going to be straight up with a b*tch. What you see is what you get with me.” You can read the full post below.

Facing the wrath of Joseline Hernandez, Tommie Lee, Tammy Rivera, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost and the other Love & Hip Hop ladies all at the same time must feel like walking through hell. But at the same time, what kind of reaction was Treasure hoping for? A round of applause for sleeping with husbands? While most of the women simply walked away from Treasure, rolled their eyes, and gave her the silent treatment, Jessica took things WAY further and actually lunged at her, grabbing a chunk of her black hair in the process. OUCH!

Tresure gets some things off her chest! 👀📝 #LHHATL A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

