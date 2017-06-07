Jaime Pressly Pregnant: ‘Mom’ Star Expecting Twin Boys With BF — We’re ‘Shocked’

Jaime Pressly is about to have her hands FULL! After desperately trying for another child, the ‘Mom’ actress & her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi are finally expecting! But instead of just one bundle of joy, the pair were ‘shocked’ to learn they’re going to have TWO!

Jaime Pressly, 39, and her boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi, 38, were overjoyed to find out they’re expecting their first children together. But to say they were surprised when they found out they’re having twin boys, would be a major understatement! “Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked,” the Mom actress dished to People magazine. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’” SO crazy, right?

Despite the initial shock though, Jaime and Hamzi couldn’t be happier about welcoming two little ones this fall. In fact, they had been hoping to expand their family “for quite a while” now. While Jaime is already the proud mother of son Dezi James Calvo, 10, whom she shares with ex Eric Cubiche, 42, Dezi has been begging his mom for a sibling. “I’ve always wanted three kids and the older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,’ ” she says. “I was getting a little sad, but it was like, ‘We’ll give you two in one. You don’t have to do another pregnancy.’”

“[Dezi] is beside himself,” Jaime added. “He’s been begging Hamzi and I to give him a sibling since he was in kindergarten. He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever. He’s constantly kissing my belly.” Aw! The star is already passed her first trimester, and so far she’s been craving In-N-Out cheeseburgers while adjusting to having TWO tiny humans growing inside of her. And while some expectant moms would be overwhelmed by twins, Jaime is thrilled to be having this experience.

#FridayFun with the #family excited to watch #TheToyBox on @abcnetwork starting at 8pm! A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

“I’m 10 years older than I was the last time [I was pregnant], so the pregnancy is completely different,” Jaime said. “They’ve been doing like, river dance on my uterus! I’m excited to do this 10 years later when I’m older and wiser and more calm. It’s going to be a totally different experience, but a great one. I’m so excited for it!” The actress currently stars in CBS’ Mom as Jill Kendall alongside Anna Faris and Allison Janney. Jaime and Hamzi started dating back in 2011 after meeting at Lorin, his store in Santa Monica, Calif. Congrats again, you too!

