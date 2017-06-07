A Girl knows nothing, but we may know something! A new behind-the-scenes ‘Game of Thrones’ featurette is causing fans to go into overdrive in the theories department. The spoiler-filled video teases many new plot points, including the idea that Arya might finally meet up with her siblings again!

Spoilers are coming. HBO’s new Game of Thrones featurette, “Inside Game of Thrones: A Story in Cloth,” may have given away WAY more than the series intended in the way of Season 7 spoilers. The video, which started making the rounds online on June 6, is focused on the impressive work costume designer Michele Clapton does on the wardrobe of the show’s extremely varied cast of characters, but it really ended up being a gold mine for fans panning for new theories. Click here to see pics of GoT character’s wardrobe makeovers.

One scene shows Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) standing in the crypts of Winterfell, the childhood home she recently reclaimed with half brother/cousin (boy, that’s still weird) Jon Snow (Kit Harington) last season. That may seem normal at first glance, until you notice that a set worker is standing behind Sansa holding a sword that looks suspiciously similar to Needle — the weapon of choice of her little sis Arya Stark (Maise Williams) who she hasn’t seen since Season 1. Does that mean the family will be reunited at long last???

We also get a little peek at something we all desperately hoped was coming — a meeting between Jon and his aunt (seriously, so weird) Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). While the video doesn’t show Jon and the Mother of Dragons together, we do see The King In The North standing on what appears to be a cliff on Dragonstone, a place the show’s trailer has confirmed Dany is taking back this season!

The featurette also gives us a little taste of what’s up with our newest queen, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), in a scene that shows her bodyguard The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) at her side while she glares at Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), the woman responsible for the death of her daughter, who is chained up by her wrists. We all knew you should never mess with Cersei before, but now that she’s got a crown on her head — yikes!

The last epic sneak peek is a haunting shot of Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) aka Little Finger’s usually impeccable looking coat damaged. Given a recent fan theory about his fate, we are thinking that clue is extremely telling! We can’t wait to see which of these theories proves true when Game Of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new Season 7 fan theories? Do you think Arya will really be reunited with her family? Give us all your thoughts below!