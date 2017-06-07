Monique Lhuillier: How To Find The Perfect Wedding Dress That’s Right For You

When it comes to bridal, no one knows the industry quite like Monique Lhuillier, so we turned to the esteemed designer, (and celeb favorite!), for her expert tips on finding “the one” when you go shopping for a wedding dress. How do you know if the style is right for you?

Monique Lhuillier has over 20 years of experience dressing the best actresses in Hollywood and brides all around the world under her belt, which means she obviously knows a thing or two about finding the right dress — especially for your wedding day! We caught up with the designer following her Spring 2018 bridal show, where she offered up valuable tips that will definitely help you narrow down your dress search.

Although the initial process of “wedding dress shopping” can seem quite stressful, the designer said it all comes down to timing. “The best preparation is for a bride to give herself plenty of time to find the perfect dress. She doesn’t want to be limited by timing!” Making sure you start the process in a timely fashion will ensure you’ll have enough time to deliberate.

Trends can easily come and go, and Monique was inspired by more timeless styles for her latest collection. “This season I wanted to return to more traditional silhouettes while giving brides a grand, glamorous moment. My Spring 2018 collection features ballgowns enhanced with applique embellished capelets, pearl adorned boleros and crystal encrusted tulle gloves,” she said.

Don’t limit yourself to a specific silhouette before you even start trying on dresses — it’s all about trying them on. “When choosing a wedding dress, it has little to do with silhouette or trend and everything to do with how the bride feels in the gown. I always tell brides to follow their instinct. Women look their best when they feel comfortable and beautiful and it is all about selecting a gown that makes a bride confident,” she said.