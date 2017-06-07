Would You Shop For Clothes At The Supermarket? Heidi Klum’s New Line Will Let You

You can now score an outfit for the weekend while you’re picking up your dinner, and it’s all thanks to Heidi Klum’s new line. Find out about it here and let us know if you’re down to shop for clothes in a supermarket.

Clothes in the supermarket?! Although the idea seems pretty foreign, it also sounds quite genius, if you ask us. Heidi Klum teamed up with Lidl, a German supermarket chain, on an apparel line — and considering the company is gearing up for the opening of their first store in the U.S. on June 15, the timing for Heidi’s line couldn’t be better! The model’s collection is set for an autumn release.

Sure, the concept seems a bit foreign, but just think of stores like Target and Costco — the idea truly makes one-stop shopping possible. That, combined with the fact that people still physically head into to the supermarket to shop, means this idea is simply genius. Thanks to e-commerce, many retail stores are shuttering locations, however, currently a quarter of American households currently “buy some groceries online,” according to a new report by “The Digitally Engaged Food Shopper.”

“Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration. I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can’t wait for you to see it. I hope you love it as much as I do!” Heidi said in a statement released from the brand. The chain is slated to open nine stores stateside on June 15, with an initial focus on Virginia, North and South Carolina — but they’re already mapping their expansion.

Whenever we walk into the grocery store we always manage to walk out with a slew of items we didn’t even go there for in the first place — and Heidi is only going to make it harder not to stray away from our initial grocery list! What do you think of the idea? Would you shop for clothes in the supermarket?