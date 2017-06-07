Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are definitely couple goals, so we were super sad to see that she didn’t join her country beau at the CMT Awards this year! Gwen looked oh so sad to be sitting at home during the June 7 award show while her bae performed with his ex Miranda Lambert in the crowd!

Gwen Stefani, 47, didn’t make it to the CMT Awards this year, but she did catch the show on TV! The Voice coach tuned in to the country music award show on June 7 to watch her baby Blake Shelton, 40, perform and posted videos of her watching the show to Instagram. But sadly, she didn’t look too happy to be viewing him from afar! She even pouted while singing along with him at one point. Poor, Gwen! Click here to see the highs and lows of Blake and Gwen’s relationship.

However, she was watching the show with her sons and her dad and didn’t let her distance from her bae keep her from cheering him on! When the country crooner took the stage to serenade the audience — which included his ex Miranda Lambert, who a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY DID NOT want Gwen to come — with his hit single “Every Time I Hear That Song,” she supported him with the sweetest message.

“Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx,” she captioned a photo of the lovebirds together on Instagram. It certainly seems like no matter the reason Gwen had to miss Blake’s big night, she was there with him in spirit. And Blake definitely looked like he felt Gwen’s love and it helped him give one heck of a performance. It certainly seemed like he was trying to impress her more than anyone else, even if she wasn’t in the room!

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

