Gucci Mane Scores $1 Million Dollars To Marry Fiancee Keyshia On BET

Wedding bells are ringing for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir and now you’ll get to watch them plan their nuptials! The happy couple have landed a serious payday from a reality series deal with BET!

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have reportedly signed a contract with BET to film a reality series about their wedding, according to TMZ. The 37 year-old rapper reportedly got $400k and his bride-to-be reportedly agreed to $25ok. BET also reportedly said it would be footing the bill to the wedding, which reportedly could cost up to $1 million! Whoa! Cameras will reportedly start rolling in a few weeks and capture every moment leading up to their October 17th wedding date. Keyshia confirmed the beyond exciting news on her Instagram account. “Our hearts are perfect because we’re inside each other❤️ 10/17/17,” she wrote and the photo said, “BET Fall 2017.”

The wedding plans have reportedly already gotten started. Gucci and Keyshia, 32, have reportedly decided on a ceremony in Miami and will have around 200 guests. The series will reportedly last eight episodes and cover all the major wedding events like the bachelor and bachelorette parties. VH1 was reportedly circling the show before BET showed up to the table with a better offer, according to TMZ.

The couple sparked rumors that they had already gotten married after Keyshia shared a romantic photo of them together dressed all in white. Reports alleged that Gucci and Keyshia had exchanged vows in Miami on May 14, in front of just friends and family, according to MTO. The couple reportedly decided to have a bigger celebration on a later date. Could that be their series? They might have just been documenting an anniversary together because Keyshia did mention the date in her caption. “I wish I could explain your eyes & the rhythm of your heartbeat when I lay on your chest! 5/14/17,” she wrote.

Our hearts are perfect because we're inside each other❤️ 10/17/17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

