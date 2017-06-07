George Clooney’s Father Reveals Cute Way He Met Grandkids — And Which One Looks Like His Son

While fans are anxious to see what George & Amal Clooney’s baby twins look like, the actor’s dad Nick has already seen the newborns — & apparently one has their father’s nose! Nick also gave more insight into the infants’ appearances — including their hair color! Find out how he met them here.

Aw! George Clooney, 56, and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, could not be happier about becoming first-time parents to baby twins Ella and Alexander, and George’s dad Nick Clooney, 83, is JUST as psyched about being a new grandfather! Even cuter, Nick has already met the precious infants, as Amal introduced him to them via Skype just two hours after their London birth on June 6. Of course which parent they take after more is already being hotly debated by the grandparents — but Nick and George’s mom Nina Warren, are insistent one looks like George’s mini me!

“They are gorgeous. Nina swears they have George’s nose,” the proud grandfather gushed to Cincinnati WXIX anchor Tricia Macke from the family home in Kentucky. “Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile.” How cute is that? Nick is also a major fan of the names George and Amal picked out. “I love their names Alexander and Ella. Both sound terrific,” he added.

Describing Amal as “superwoman,” Nick revealed it was the new mom who facilitated the Skype convo during her recovery after giving birth. He shared that both she and his son are doing “wonderfully well” after welcoming their first children. “George, well, his eyes were glazed so I’m not sure that he was sober,” Nick joked. The star’s father also said the little ones both have dark hair and “are gorgeous.”

While Nick and Nina, who already have two adult grandchildren, are thrilled about the family’s newest additions, it seems Skype calls will have to do — at least for a while. Considering Ella and Alexander were born in London, and George and Amal plan on raising them there, the actor’s parents aren’t planning on rushing overseas to visit the infants any time soon. “They have enough on their plate to have some visiting grandparents coming in to London,” Nick explained. “So we’ll leave that one entirely up to them.”

Meanwhile, Amal’s father, Ramzi Alamuddin, was in Beirut when he told French news agency AFP that the new parents “are in great health.” The lawyer’s mother on the other hand, was WITH the couple when Ella and Alexander were born. “It was a beautiful delivery,” new grandma Baria gushed. “Everything went well. the babies are beautiful and doing well.” Ramzi added, “I’m very happy for them, they will be great parents.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you anxious to see what Ella and Alexander look like for yourselves? Do you think George and Amal will share their first photo soon?