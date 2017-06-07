Felicity Jones’ Engagement Ring From Charles Guard — See Her New Diamond

Felicity Jones made her first public appearance after getting engaged to Charles Guard & she debuted the most gorgeous engagement ring! What do you think of her new bling?

Felicity Jones, 33, made her first red carpet appearance since she got engaged to her fiancee, Charles Guard, back in May, and she showed off her brand new bling. Felicity headed to the Glamour UK Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens in London on June 6th, where she opted to wear a gorgeous black ruffled gown, but it wasn’t the dress that stole the show, it was her stunning new engagement ring. What do you guys think of her ring?

Felicity hasn’t stepped out into the spotlight since her engagement to Charles, but this event was the perfect way to show off her engagement bling. She stepped out onto the red carpet in a fabulous navy Christian Dior Fall 2017 Ready to Wear gown with a ruffled, plunging v-neckline, and an open back. She opted out of any jewelry or accessories, aside from her Dior Fine Jewelry Milieu du Siecle white gold and diamond earrings, letting her ring do all the talking.

Felicity’s engagement ring is flawless — it’s simple and elegant, but also glamorous. The ring features a simple thin gold band with a huge circular diamond in the center. We love how classic this ring is and it’s not too showy, considering the band is very simple and dainty. We’re obsessed with Felicity’s new ring, it’s so perfect for her and suits her so well.

What do you guys think of Felicity’s engagement ring? Do you love it as much as we do?