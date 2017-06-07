Is Kylie Jenner Secretly Married To Travis Scott? New Report Claims They Had A Quickie Marriage

Kylie Jenner is reportedly off the market, for good! According to a wild, new report, the reality star and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott tied the knot in an unusual ceremony. And, only one Kardashian/Jenner family member was reportedly present. You’ve got to read the insane details!

Although Kylie Jenner is just 19-years-old, she reportedly doesn’t feel like she rushed any part of her whirlwind romance with Travis Scott, 25. And, that includes their alleged marriage, according to Life & Style‘s latest issue, June 7. “She’s finally truly happy,” a source said, adding that “Kylie says this is her year and feels it’s a brand-new chapter in her life.” Check out these details…

The location? — “Kylie and Travis tied the knot at her Calabasas mansion,” a source told the mag. And, she finally decided to go through with the alleged marriage because of her tumultuous relationship with her ex, Tyga, 27. Kylie’s learned from her past!

The dress and guests? — The reality star reportedly donned a white Balmain dress with Louboutin stilettos. Although Kylie usually opts for over-the-top event details, her reported wedding was not a “big, glamorous, affair.” In fact, none but one of the Kardashian/Jenner clan were present at the “wedding” that only a few close friends were supposedly invited to. However, the source didn’t reveal which famous family member was there. But, we’re guessing that Kris Jenner, 61, was MIA, since the mag claimed that Kylie didn’t even share the news with her mom! One person who was in attendance though, was Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, 19.

As for who officiated the ceremony? — “One of Travis’ friends was actually certified to marry them,” the insider revealed. “They played Travis’ song, ‘Goosebumps’ while they exchanged vows.”

All of this wedding talk begs the question, will we get to see alleged ceremony aired on TV? Well, don’t count on it. “There were no official E! cameras there, the source said. But, “Kylie asked her friends to film the special moment on their iPhones… she plans to use the footage on her new show,” Life Of Kylie. The show premieres July 6, on E!.

Kylie Scott has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?; or, Kylie Webster since Travis’ real name is Jacques Webster. However, for “business reasons” Kylie reportedly “plans to keep the Jenner name, but she loves calling herself Travis’ wife… behind closed doors, she boasts to friends that she’s Mrs. Scott,” the source divulged. Woah.

Like the source claimed, Kylie and Travis apparently had just one Kardashian/Jenner family member at their alleged ceremony. And, it may have had something to do with Kylie’s apparent new mindset. “She has seen her mom’s and her sisters’ marriages and relationships fall apart, so her plan is to work really hard on keeping Travis happy,” the source dished.

While we want to see Kylie happily married, we think it’s just a bit too soon for her to be signing a marriage certificate. Let us remind you that she is just 19-years-old and she and Travis JUST started dating in April. So, we’re going to say, let’s pump the breaks on these absurd marriage reports.

