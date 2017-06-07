Are Cardi B & Offset Splitting After 5 Month Romance?: How They’re Handling Break-Up Rumors

Oh no! Once again rumors are swirling that Cardi B and Offset of Migos have broken up, but are they true? A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how they’re handling the drama.

Poor Cardi B, 24, and Offset, 22, can’t seem to get a moment’s peace! The duo has reportedly broken up before, and then put those rumors to rest by going to a Met Gala after party together in May. On June 7, the claims that they split cropped up again when MTO reported that Offset wanted Cardi to give him $250k for being featured on her song “Lick.” Luckily, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that that isn’t the case. They’re happier than ever! See pics of their song, here.

“There is no truth to this rumor,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi B and Offset are still together and happy.” As for the report that Offset is demanding cash from his L&HH diva? Don’t put much stock in it. “No he didn’t demand all that money to guest on her song, he legit did it to help her out.”

The couple isn’t happy to constantly have fans questioning their relationship. “Cardi’s frustrated that people are always ready to believe the worst about her, but she’s trying to accept that it’s just the price of fame,” said the source. Luckily, her Migos rapper bf doesn’t care as much as her. “Offset is a big help, he doesn’t sweat this kind of thing. He actually thought the rumor was funny. He’s good for her because she tends to get very heated and he cools her down.” What a good match!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Offset and Cardi will go the distance together? Let us know!