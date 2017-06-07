A $59 Palette Gives You Every Look Including This Sexy Smokey Eye Seen On Demi Lovato

I’m all about streamlining your beauty bag to get more for your money and your time. This one palette, modeled here by Demi Lovato, will literally give you every eye makeup look you could ever ask for — daytime, soft smokey, and full-on glam. Read about the magic palette below.

Demi Lovato, 24, is a smokey eye Queen in this new Instagram shot that she posted on June 6. Her sexy selfie got 1.3 million likes in a day! Demi’s makeup artist Jill Powell showed off her work on Instagram, writing: “Where there is SMOKE there is 🔥 Soft smokey eye on @ddlovato using the @toofaced Natural Love Palette and Born This Way Foundation. .” We loveee Too Faced products! There are so many palettes and brands we love, but many eye shadow palettes only have 8, 12, or 16 shades. This all-in-one palette has 30 SHADES. It combines some best-selling shades with never-before-seen ones, creating the ideal palette. It has matte, shimmer, and sparkle shades, so you can create any look. There are tons of neutrals for daytime makeup, as well as some darker shades for an amped up smokey eye.

You can also create a soft smoke as an in-between look like Demi and her makeup artist did in the photo above. The possibilities are endless! It’s only $59, which is the same price as many smaller palettes, and it will last you a super long time! Along with her gorgeous makeup, we were drawn to her shiny, dark locks. Demi has long hair again thanks to a “weave,” which she called out on her Instagram. Her hair was styled in soft waves by César DeLeön Ramirêz. Love that she’s keeping it real!

Demi looks happier and healthier than ever. Her commitment to working out and fitness just transferred over into a collaboration with Fabletics, Kate Hudson‘s activewear line. She has a whole line of workout wear with inspiring and empowering messaging like “confident” written on the clothing. And it’s totally affordable!

