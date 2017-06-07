Danny Dias: MTV ‘Road Rules’ Star, 34, Found Dead After Possible Suicide

This is so heartbreaking. Danny Dias, who appeared on season 13 of MTV’s ‘Road Rules’ as well as ‘The Gauntlet 2,’ was reportedly found dead on Monday, June 5 in his apartment.

Danny Dias, 34, has died, TMZ is reporting. The reality star was reportedly found in his room on Monday when his friend couldn’t get ahold of him and became worried. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the friend was with Danny on Saturday in his Brooklyn apartment and saw him take what he believed was mushrooms and LSD. Danny then reportedly freaked out, ran in his room, and the friend never saw him alive again. After he wouldn’t answer calls for two days, the friend went to check on him and found him dead in the room.

Update: Police have now told TMZ that Danny had “two vertical lacerations on his forearm,” so it is now being treated as a possible suicide.

Danny was from Lindin, NJ and attended Westminster Choir College of Rider University in Princeton, New Jersey from 2001-2003, majoring in Music Education. He made his first appearance on reality TV in 2004 on Road Rules: X-Treme, which took place in South America, Argentina and Chile. Following his stint on the show, he went on to compete on the spinoff competition series, The Challenge: The Gauntlet 2, where he was eliminated during week four.

