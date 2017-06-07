7 Best Country Videos Of The Year: Who Will Come Out On Top At CMT Awards?

Seven of America’s most talented country singers are going to battle it out for Video of the Year on June 7 at the CMT Music Awards. Considering how amazing each and every video is, we have no idea how the judges will choose! See them all for yourself, here.

It’s that time of year again! Time for the best of the best in the country world to come together to celebrate their music, culture, and videos at the CMT Music Awards on June 7! This year, there are 7 amazing stars up for Video of the Year. That includes Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and the artists of Then, Now & Forever. If you’ve forgotten the amazing videos they’re nominated for, we’d be happy to job your memory below!

Between Carrie’s video for “Church Bells,” FLAGALine’s “H.O.L.Y,” and Luke’s “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” it’s going to be nearly impossible to pick a winner. However, Carrie has a little extra motivation! That’s because she currently holds the record for most Video of the Year wins ever. She’s won it six times before, and this year would make 7! Although we’re willing to be that it’s also setting a fire under the other nominees to catch up with her.

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country” : Any real country fan would be head over heels for this video, which was made to celebrate The 50th Annual CMA Awards. Brad Paisley , Keith, Little Big Town , Luke, Dolly Parton , and so many more performers walk through the woods as a country town grows around them. It’s inspiring and beautiful, and since it’s such a huge collaboration, it would really be a win for everybody! Watch it above.

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells" : Carrie's video is super cool because it puts you behind the scenes at one of her concerts! You get to see her rise out of the stage, rock out in front of the crowd, and multiple amazing outfit changes. So great!

Cole Swindell, "Middle of a Memory" : This video will probably leave you in tears, but that's what makes it so great! Plus, it features Cole falling in love with Bachelor contestant Danielle M , so that's cool too!

Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y." : Talk about inspiring! FLAGALine's music video is your typical singing on the beach/staring longingly into the sunset video, but it's still gorgeous and amazing.

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color" : We love the retro vibe of this video! Keith croons while a broken-hearted Amber Valletta danced in an empty bar, looking gorgeous of course.

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" : Luke's video is special because it's very intimate for him! That's because it features his real family and friends, including his wife Caroline Boyer and sons Tatum and Thomas . So cute!

: Luke’s video is special because it’s very intimate for him! That’s because it features his real family and friends, including his wife and sons and . So cute! Miranda Lambert, “Vice”: Miranda’s edgy video shows the aftermath of a grisly car crash. It’s dark, powerful, and totally unique!

HollywoodLifers, which video do you think should win? Let us know!