CMT Awards’ Worst Dressed 2017 — Rachel Bilson & More

With every award show, there’s always some amazing dresses, and also some dresses that just weren’t as good. This year at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 7th, we saw some gorgeous looks from stars like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, but there were, unfortunately, some pretty bad outfits on the carpet as well. We can’t decide who was the worst dressed at the CMT Awards — what do you guys think? VOTE.

Some looks that just didn’t quite make the cut came from Lauren Alaina and Leah Messer. Lauren went with a lot of color, pattern, and structure, which made her outfit just a bit too much. She rocked a one-shoulder mini dress and the one shoulder sleeve was a ginormous pouf. Plus, the entire dress was covered in blue, orange, and yellow stripes and she added even more color with her bright yellow clutch.

Leah opted for a royal blue satin strapless mermaid gown which was a bit too sweet sixteen-esque. There was too much fabric and she paired the dress with a pearl necklace and tight banana curls. It breaks our hearts to say this, but Rachel Bilson went totally rogue and looked like a colonial woman. She opted to wear a high-neck ruffled peasant blouse tucked into a high-waisted, studded black leather midi skirt.

What do you guys think of these looks? Who do you think was worst dressed? VOTE.