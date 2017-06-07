CMT Awards Live Stream — Watch The Show Online Free Here

The biggest night in country music has finally arrived! The 2017 CMT Awards are here and everyone who is anyone in the industry is joining in the fun at the Music City Center in Nashville on June 7, so we highly recommend tuning in!

The CMT Awards are always a good time, but this year in particular sounds like it’s gonna be the one you don’t want to miss. The night will be jam-packed with amazing performances, possible drama, stellar presenters, and some award categories that are serious nail-biters. The 2017 award show will take place tonight, June 7, at the Music City Center in Nashville and be broadcast to all you country music lovers at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. And you Nashville fans will have an extra incentive to tune in — actor Charles Esten is hosting!

On June 6, CMT announced that the full list of presenters includes Ashton Kutcher, Clare Bowen, Danny Masterson, Dustin Lynch, Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Aldean, Jason Derulo, Johnny Galecki, Josh Henderson, Katherine Heigl, Kathie Lee Gifford, Rachel Bilson, Bobby Bones, Cody Alan, Katie Cook and Reba McEntire.

But we know what you all really come for, right? The entertainment! The best of the best in country music will be performing, including Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. We also can’t wait to see the amazing collaborations planned between Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo, The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne and Peter Frampton, and Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum.

Country music fans can catch the red carpet live stream at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Facebook and the award show at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CMT or on CMT.com, after signing in with your TV provider credentials. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RED CARPET LIVE STREAM and CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CMT AWARDS.

HollywoodLifers, are you tuning in to the CMT Awards? What performance are you most excited to see? Give us all your thoughts below!