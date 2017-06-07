CMT Music Awards’ Best Moments — See The Show’s Highlights

The 2017 CMT Music Awards really showed out this year with epic performances and first-time collaborations! Stars like Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more rocked the red carpet and Charles Eston was the perfect host for the Nashville gig! See the night’s best moments, right here!

Country’s hottest stars rocked the red carpet and owned the stage at the CMT Music Awards on June 7! From the epic performances, to the hilarious jokes and the flawless looks, the stars of Nashville did not disappoint! Let’s chat about some of the best, show-stopping moments of the night! And, don’t forget to recap the night by clicking through our above gallery!

The show kicked off with a beautiful tribute to the late Gregg Allman, who sadly passed on May 27, 2017, due to complications with liver cancer. Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley sang a rendition of “Silver Dollar” in honor of the legend’s impact on American music. And, by the crowd’s reaction, it was easy to tell that Allman was beautifully honored.

Big Little Town broke the ice when they took home the first award of the night for Group Video of the Year for their hit, “Better Man”! Right after, Miranda Lambert brought the sass with a sultry performance of her hit, “Pink Sunglasses”! The blonde bombshell rocked the stage in a black dress with colorful makeup and we thought she never looked better!

And, the night continued with epic performances by country’s hottest stars. Can we talk about that time Thomas Rhett hypnotized us when he sang “Craving You”? Thomas looked stunning in a white jacket and black pants and he made our hearts stop when he paced the stage with the cutest grin. Oh, and Dierks Bentley, don’t think we didn’t see you singing the sultry hit from the audience!

We also have to mention Charles Eston! The Nashville star and country crooner himself nailed his first-ever CMT Music Awards hosting gig! He cracked hilarious jokes and had incredible energy. His comedic “Nashville” opening, with country stars like Kelly Pickler, Florida Georgia Line and more was hysterical. And, our favorite joke of the night was with Carrie Underwood. Chip busted Kelly for trying to push up on his hosting gig! All in fun, of course. It was too funny! Check out more moments from the CMT Music Awards in our above gallery!

HollywoodLifers, which part of the CMT Music Awards was YOUR favorite?