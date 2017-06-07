CMT Awards’ Best Dressed 2017 — Carrie Underwood & More

We saw so many amazing outfits on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on June 7th. From Carrie Underwood to Miranda Lambert, we can’t decide who was best dressed of the night! What do you think? VOTE.

We’re freaking out over all of the amazing outfits we saw on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 7th. Some of our favorite looks came from our fave blondies, Carrie Underwood, 34, and Miranda Lambert, 33, who both always manage to steal the spotlight on the red carpet at any award show. There were so many other gorgeous looks on the red carpet including Kelsea Ballerini, 23, who looked incredible, and we seriously can’t decide who was best dressed of the night. What do you guys think? VOTE.

We have to talk about Kelsea’s gown because she looked flawless. She opted to wear a black and white satin gown with cutouts on both sides of her bodice which featured a white satin high neck and a black bandeau, showing off her toned abs. Plus, the gown had a plunging slit on the side, showing off her bare toned legs.

Another one of our fave looks came from the gorgeous Savannah Chrisley who went with a bright red two-piece suit. The menswear trend is huge right now, so she’s on point and we love that the suit featured flowy high-waisted shorts instead of pants. She paired the two-piece with a plunging black bodysuit and simple black ankle-strap sandals.

There were so many gorgeous looks to choose from and we cannot decide who was best dressed! What do you think? VOTE.