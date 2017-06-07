Carrie Underwood Sparkles In Pink For The 2017 CMT Music Awards

Okay, Carrie Underwood! The country superstar came to play on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Awards. We’re obsessed with this flawless look!

Carrie Underwood, 34, looked so gorgeous as she arrived at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 7, in Nashville, Tennessee. The nominee and performer rocked a standout dress, which featured a sheer top covered in pretty pink sparkles. The top of the dress came up and cuffed her neck, and as the sheer material ran down her arms the sparkles slowly but surely spread out. As if that wasn’t perfect enough, the bottom half of Carrie’s dress featured a white feathered skirt with metallic undertones. It was definitely a unique and brave choice on Carrie’s part, and she clearly pulled it off!

We also love that Carrie put her hair up to flaunt her beautiful earrings. They were the perfect touch considering she couldn’t wear a necklace with her dress. To add to the sparkle of her dress, Carrie carried a tiny white and/or silver clutch that was also covered in shine. For shoes Carrie opted for very thing strappy heels in silver — a perfect match to complete the look for the evening.

