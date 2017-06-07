Carrie Underwood Stuns With Intricate Updo & Smokey Eye At 2017 CMT Music Awards

Could Carrie Underwood be any more beautiful? The country superstar debuted one of her best red carpet looks ever at the 2017 CMT Music Awards today, June 7, rocking a pretty twisted updo hairstyle and perfectly applied smokey eye makeup.

Carrie Underwood, 34, gets more beautiful every day, and at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, TN on June 7, the blonde bombshell wowed us with her updo, smokey eyeshadow and lush eyelashes. Check out the pics of the singer/songwriter looking glam, and click through our gallery for more amazing hair and makeup styles from the big event!

Of course, we’d be crazy not to mention the country superstar’s gorgeous sheer and crystal-studded minidress. People definitely tend to dress down for the CMT Music Awards — there was more than one bomber jacket seen on the gentlemen among us tonight — but Carrie brought it as always in this number. Strappy sandals added height, and ensured that she looked golden from head to toe. Love it!

Oh, and let’s not forget that there are awards being given out tonight, too. Carrie actually holds the record for the most CMT Music Awards wins, with a whopping fifteen under her belt. Hey, is anyone surprised? She’s nominated three times this year, and she’d better clear room in her trophy case! “Church Bells” is up for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, plus she and Keith Urban are nominated for Collaboration Video of the Year with “The Fighter.” They’ll also perform the song live together during the show, and we can’t wait. We’re wishing Carrie the best of luck with her nominations!

