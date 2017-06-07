Peter Frampton & Brothers Osborne Rock The Stage With ‘Ain’t My Fault’ At CMT Music Awards

Brothers Osborne and Peter Frampton joined forces for the first time ever on the CMT Music Awards stage, June 7! The country duo and the rock icon performed the duo’s hit, ‘Ain’t My Fault’ and killed it! And, Frampton’s guitar solo had the crowd going wild!

Brothers Osborne [T.J. and John Osborne] and Peter Frampton, 67, took the CMT Music Awards stage on June 7 and it was like time stopped. The collaboration of BO’s “Ain’t My Fault” was unexpected, but amazing all at the same time. And, we’re still in awe over Frampton’s jaw-dropping guitar solo that sounded like it latest for 10 straight minutes!

The real-life brothers and the Frampton rocked the stage all the way from Hershey’s outdoor CMT concert that was live streamed to the awards show! The crowd couldn’t stop screaming for the talented musicians and the crowd was certainly yelling for an encore!

Brothers Osborne and Frampton aren’t the only collaboration set to hit the CMT Music Awards stage! The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line are bound to make the crowd go wild with an incredible performance. And, who can forget about Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo‘s highly anticipated performance? And, last but not least, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley made us shed a tear with they sang “Silver Dollar” in honor of Gregg Allman’s impact on American music. Allman passed on May 27, 2017.

Although Brothers Osborne nailed their performance at the CMT Music Awards, they may not be able to get too wild at the after parties. The duo are set to hit the stage for an all-star performance at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 8! Brothers Osborne replaced Chris Stapleton, at the last minute due to an injury to the country star’s hand. And, the brothers’ addition to CMA fest is actually the perfect fit. BO’s actuallybeen on tour with Stapleton on his All-American Road Show Tour.

To add to their stellar night, Brothers Osbourne are actually nominated for a pretty prestigious honor. The pair are in the running for Duo Video of the Year for “21 Summer”.

