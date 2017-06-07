Brett Eldredge Gives Explosive Performance Of ‘Something I’m Good At’ At CMT Awards

Cue the drumline, Brett Eldredge is making his grand entrance! For his first major music award performance, Brett brought the fire with his hit ‘Something I’m Good At!’

It’s hard to believe that the CMT Music Awards were Brett Eldredge‘s first major music award performance because he seems like an absolute pro! The 31-year-old hunk sang his latest hit “Something I’m Good At” and made a heck of an entrance with a drumline trailing behind. Brett started off his performance exploding out of the bottom of stage! He kicked off the song running around the stage, up and down stairs and in between an incredible dancing drumline. It’s unbelievable he did all of this while singing!

During dress rehearsal, Brett teased his performance, telling CMT.com, “Fans can expect the equivalent of how crazy this song is with the performance. It starts with a launch to say the least.” Well, he sure did not disappoint! From singing with fans to jumping around the stage and even beating on a few drums, it was a performance to remember and a highlight of the show! Brett is nominated for two CMT Music Awards this evening — Video of the Year for his hit “Wanna Be That Song” and Social Superstar Of The Year. Brett has been nominated for CMT Awards three times in the past and has never won, so fingers crossed that tonight is his lucky night!

Want more Brett? Don’t even fret! The country star has a busy week and is set to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on June 9 and Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 12!

