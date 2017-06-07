Brad Pitt As Weatherman Slams Trump After Paris Accord Withdrawal — ‘There Is No Future’

We’re all doomed. Playing the part of a pessimistic weatherman on ‘The Jim Jeffries Show,’ Brad Pitt predicts that the world has ‘no future’ thanks to Donald Trump’s careless June 1 decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

Laughter really is the best medicine. Hot on the heels of many other celebrities, Brad Pitt, 53, slammed Donald Trump‘s, 70, decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord — making the United States the third country in the world to turn a blind eye to global warming. The actor’s shade was handled a little differently though, as he played the part of a weatherman on Jim Jeffries‘ comedic show. “To help us understand climate change and what it means to the world, here’s our own Jim Jeffries Show weatherman. How’s it looking out there?,” asks the host in the video below. “Things are going to be getting warmer in this area here, and this area here,” he replies while pointing to a map of the world.

Brad’s vague response leaves a confusing look on Jim’s face, so he asks, “Do you have any future predictions for us?” That’s when the Hollywood hunk looks directly into the camera and delivers a hilarious, albeit terrifying, answer. “There is no future.” Jim sarcastically says “wonderful” as the crowd breaks out into nervous laughter, knowing that Brad is right on the money. Others celebrities to mock Trump’s Paris Climate Accord act include Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, former friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, Canadian politician Justin Trudeau (yes, the cute guy Ivanka Trump was talking to) and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Speaking of predicting horrible futures, Key & Peele comedian Keegan Michael-Key warned us that life itself would be over if the Republican nominee won the 2016 election. He predicted burning construction sites, bankruptcy, and international giggling before Election Day turned into a living nightmare for American voters. The US definitely became a laughing stock for not choosing Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders, but that’s nothing compared to the anti-LGBTQ and anti-immigration laws that are being thrown around. So awful!

