First Look At ‘Boy Band’ Key Art: America, It’s Time To Band Together

Your first new summer obsession is here. HollywoodLife.com has your exclusive first look at the key art for ABC’s new reality competition show, ‘Boy Band.’

“It’s time for America to band together,” the official Boy Band poster reads. Ain’t that the truth — and nothing can bring the country together like a great boy band, right? HollywoodLife.com is exclusively giving you the first look at the key art for the series, set to kick off on Thursday, June 22 at 8PM ET. As we previously told you, the judges — appropriately titled “architects” for the show — will be the Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, and award-winning producer, Timbaland.

The series will consist of ten episodes and will start with the audition process of singers battling for one of 18 spots in three bands. Every episode will include a different theme and the architects will shuffle the combinations of contestants to find who works best together. Each band’s performance will be critiqued and two contestants will be up weekly for elimination — after performing solo songs, America will vote live to keep their favorite.

In the finale, the five favorite members chosen by the fans will perform their brand-new single together for the first time. Sound intriguing? We thought so too.

Boy Band premieres on ABC on June 22 at 8PM ET.