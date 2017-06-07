Blake Shelton Swoons With ‘Every Time I Hear That Song’ At The CMT Awards

Blake Shelton met all of our expectations and more with his amazing performance of ‘Every Time I Hear That Song’ at the CMT Music Awards! The country crooner’s highly-anticipated performance will give you all the feels.

Blake Shelton, 40, reminded us why he is the winningest Voice coach with his unbelievable performance of his most recent single “Every Time I Hear That Song” at the CMT Music Awards on June 7. Kicking off country music’s biggest week, CMA Fest, Blake’s performance was just one of many throughout the evening! Blake took the stage dressed up from his typical wardrobe of a plaid button-down shirt and jeans! Wearing a gray suit, the blue-eyed country superstar rocked out on his guitar as the crowd of fellow singers and performers sang along.

There was no mention of where Blake’s loving girlfriend and fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani, 47, was, but he had some amazing things to say about her when he was out singing karaoke with Hoda Kotb on the Today show! Hoda even started to tear up when Blake called Gwen his “best friend.” No word if there was an awkward run-in between Blake and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert, who attended the show with her beau Anderson East. Miranda sang her new single “Pink Sunglasses,” but Blake hadn’t been seen yet! If Gwen stayed home, we wouldn’t blame her.

Back to the music! Blake is no stranger to the CMT Music Awards and tonight he is nominated for Male Video Of The Year for his hit single “Came Here To Forget.” This is a super tough category! With Blake going up against Luke Bryan for “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Everyday,” Keith Urban for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Thomas Rhett for “Star Of The Show,” Eric Church for “Record Year” and Jason Aldean for “Lights Come On.” Like we said…. a lot of competition!

