Tonys 2017: The 5 Most Amazing Broadway Performances That You Must See — Watch

The 71st annual Tony Awards are happening Sunday, June 11, and we’re rounding up the best performances from the show of all time. Relive ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Rent’ and more iconic performances here — and you know we’ve got the videos!

The Tony Awards will air on June 11 at 8:00 PM EST in New York City, but before you tune in, you’ll want to brush up on the can’t-miss performances that have taken place over the years. From the Hamilton cast’s performance of “History Has Its Eyes on You” and “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” to Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth‘s heartwrenching rendition of “Defying Gravity,” here are the only five videos from the Tonys that you ever need to see.

Oh, and don’t forget to take a peek at the nominations for Sunday! Dear Evan Hansen is the new Hamilton, with a whopping 9 nominations. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Come From Away and Groundhog Day The Musical are also up for Best Musical, but we predict that Evan Hansen will sweep every category it’s in. Anyway, we can’t wait to see what performances are in store for this year! Rewatch the best ones from the past below, and check out our gallery for more pics of performances:

1. “History Has Its Eyes on You,” and “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” performed by the cast of Hamilton at the 2016 Tony Awards

2. Neil Patrick Harris’ musical opening at the 2013 Tony Awards

3. “Defying Gravity,” performed by Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and the Original Broadway Cast of Wicked: A New Musical at the 2004 Tony Awards

4. “La Boheme,” performed by the cast of RENT at the 1996 Tony Awards

5. Audra McDonald and Neil Patrick Harris’ closing number at the 2013 Tony Awards

