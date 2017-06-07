25 Best Songs To Dance To Of 2017 — So Far

Is it summer yet? Just about, and you don’t want to be stranded without a perfect playlist of danceable jams. Here’s a playlist of HollywoodLife staff picks for the best songs to dance to of 2017 (so far!)

Here’s what HollywoodLife.com staffers have been rocking out to in the newsroom! The only rule was if we weren’t nodding our heads to the song within 10 seconds, it got cut. Some of the tracks featured here are remixes, so even if you’re sick of the original song, you might find yourself dancing despite your best efforts. Scroll for a Spotify playlist of all of the songs in one place!

First up is “Crying in the Club” by Camila Cabello, a roll-the-top-down type of jam. We’re also obsessed with “High Ticket Attractions” by The New Pornographers, from their excellent album Whiteout Conditions — it’s a power-pop track for the ages. Paramore’s “Hard Times” features the band’s original drummer (Zac Farro) once again, making for a happy reunion. Though the band has begun to stray from their pop-punk roots, it works.

We also can’t stop dancing to “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man. At their NYC show at Terminal 5 on June 6, they played it twice, and the crowd did not even care because it is SO GOOD. Don’t skip “Everything Now” by Arcade Fire, either — 2017 is the year of comebacks, apparently, and we’re thrilled that these guys are back. This song is like the disco sequel to “Reflektor.”

Jack Antonoff sings about his relationship with Lena Dunham on Bleachers’ “Don’t Take The Money,” and a co-write with Lorde makes it a guaranteed bop. Then there’s Charli XCX, dropped a mixtape this year that’s quite good. “3am (Pull Up) feat. MØ” is the most danceable of the tracks. There will be shimmying.

Check it out:

HollywoodLifers, what’s on your summer playlist?